NHL Insider Reveals The Florida Panthers' Offer For Connor Hellebuyck

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 24, 2026 3:26 PM
On Friday, the Connor Hellebuyck saga came to an end when the New Jersey Devils made a blockbuster move. The Florida Panthers were involved in trade discussions in the summer, and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed what the Panthers were willing to give up to land Hellebuyck.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy