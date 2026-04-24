Pair Of Panthers Trainers Join Brett Peterson, Bill Zito On Team USA World Championship Staff

Florida Panthers head equipment manager Teddy Richards and head athletic trainer Dave DiNapoli have been named to Team USA at the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Championship.
Florida Panthers head equipment manager Teddy Richards and head athletic trainer Dave DiNapoli have been named to Team USA at the upcoming 2026 IIHF World Championship, joining assistant GM Brett Peterson, who is serving as the GM and President of Hockey Ops. & GM Bill Zito, who is part of the advisory group.
Prior to joining the Panthers, the 43-year-old worked for the Pittsburgh Penguins as an assistant equipment manager, and also served as the head and assistant equipment manager for their AHL team, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
As for DiNapoli, he joined the Panthers organization at the same time as Richards, also winning two Stanley Cups with the franchise in the process.
DiNapoli had no other recorded hockey experience before joining the Panthers, and this opportunity with Team USA at the World Championships will be his first chance to work with the American national team.
DiNapoli will work with Stan Wong, an athletic trainer who has worked for the USA hockey team for quite some time.
The World Championship begins on May 15, and Team USA will be on the prowl for back-to-back gold medals.
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