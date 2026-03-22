Panthers' A.J. Greer Will Have A Hearing For His Hit On Flames' Connor Zary

Following his hit on Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary, Florida Panthers winger A.J. Greer will have a phone hearing for boarding.
Florida Panthers winger A.J. Greer will have a hearing for boarding Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary.
Greer was assessed a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct for interference in the third period. Zary was forced to exit the game and is not listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
The hearing will be held over the phone, which means Greer can’t be suspended for more than 5 games. If the hearing had been in person, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety could have suspended him for more games.
On the ensuing power play from the hit, the Flames scored twice, securing a 4-1 victory.
“Terrible hit. It was awful,” Flames head coach Ryan Huska told reporters after the game. “I don’t have an update. He’s moving around, he’s fine and all that stuff, but I don’t really have a real indication of what it is yet.”
Prior to the hit, Greer notched his 13th goal and 24th point of the season in 68 games. Greer finished the game with 17 penalty minutes and 13:23 of ice time.
Greer was suspended once by the NHL Department of Player Safety in 2023 for cross-checking, missing just one game. Greer was a member of the Boston Bruins at the time.
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