Logo
Florida Panthers
Powered by Roundtable
AJ Greer Suspended 3 Games For Hit On Connor Zary During Panthers Loss In Calgary cover image

AJ Greer Suspended 3 Games For Hit On Connor Zary During Panthers Loss In Calgary

David Dwork
8h
featured
183Members·3,435Posts
DavidDwork@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
David Dwork
8h
Updated at Mar 22, 2026, 23:46
featured

Panthers forward AJ Greer faces a three-game suspension for a boarding incident on Calgary's Connor Zary, impacting Florida's lineup.

The Florida Panthers are going to be without another one of their regular forwards for the next several games.

Unlike the majority of their roster absences this season, this one will not be due to an injury.

Greer was suspended by the NHL Department of Player Safety for three games on Sunday.

An official explanation from the NHL can be found by clicking here.

The discipline stems from a hit by Greer on Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary during Friday’s 4-1 victory over the Panthers.

During the third period, with Calgary holding a 2-1 lead, Greer was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding after he pushed Zary into the boards head-first.

You can check out the hit in the X post below:

The Greer-less Panthers will be back in action on Tuesday they host the first of their final three homestands of the season, all of which are a whole two games in length.

This one will feature Florida hosting the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and the Minnesota Wild Thursday.

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Panthers' A.J. Greer Will Have A Hearing For His Hit On Flames' Connor Zary

Niko Mikkola Leaves Game In Calgary With Lower-Body Injury, Panthers Dropped By Flames 4-1

Panthers' Mike Benning Shines Against Oilers; Adds Appreciated Offense From Blueline

The Hockey Show: Panthers Still Own Edmonton, Major Injuries To NHL Stars, Dave Jackson Breaks Down Goalie Interference

Panthers Pick Up Another Victory In Edmonton, Taking Down Oilers 4-0

Photo caption: Oct 2, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing A.J. Greer (10) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

Latest News
2