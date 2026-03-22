AJ Greer Suspended 3 Games For Hit On Connor Zary During Panthers Loss In Calgary

The Florida Panthers are going to be without another one of their regular\nforwards for the next several games.\n\nUnlike the majority of their roster absences this season, this one will not be\ndue to an injury.\n\nGreer was suspended by the NHL Department of Player Safety for three games on\nSunday.\n\nAn official explanation from the NHL can be found by clicking here\n[https://www.nhl.com/video/topic/player-safety/greer-suspended-three-games-6391416415112].\n\nThe discipline stems from a hit by Greer on Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/panthers-a-j-greer-will-have-a-hearing-for-his-hit-on-flames-connor-zary]\nduring Friday’s 4-1 victory over the Panthers.\n\nDuring the third period, with Calgary holding a 2-1 lead, Greer was assessed a\nfive-minute major and a game misconduct for boarding after he pushed Zary into\nthe boards head-first.\n\nYou can check out the hit in the X post below:\n\n\n\nThe Greer-less Panthers will be back in action on Tuesday they host the first of\ntheir final three homestands of the season, all of which are a whole two games\nin length.\n\nThis one will feature Florida hosting the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and the\nMinnesota Wild Thursday.\n\nLATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA\n\nPanthers' A.J. Greer Will Have A Hearing For His Hit On Flames' Connor Zary\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/panthers-a-j-greer-will-have-a-hearing-for-his-hit-on-flames-connor-zary]\n\nNiko Mikkola Leaves Game In Calgary With Lower-Body Injury, Panthers Dropped By\nFlames 4-1\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/game-day/niko-mikkola-leaves-game-in-calgary-with-lower-body-injury-panthers-dropped-by-flames-4-1]\n\nPanthers' Mike Benning Shines Against Oilers; Adds Appreciated Offense From\nBlueline\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/panthers-mike-benning-shines-against-oilers-adds-appreciated-offense-from-blueline]\n\nThe Hockey Show: Panthers Still Own Edmonton, Major Injuries To NHL Stars, Dave\nJackson Breaks Down Goalie Interference\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/the-hockey-show-panthers-still-own-edmonton-major-injuries-to-nhl-stars-dave-jackson-breaks-down-goalie-interference]\n\nPanthers Pick Up Another Victory In Edmonton, Taking Down Oilers 4-0\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/game-day/panthers-pick-up-another-victory-in-edmonton-taking-down-oilers-4-0]\n\nPhoto caption: Oct 2, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing A.J.\nGreer (10) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark\nInternational Arena. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)