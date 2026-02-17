Panthers' Anton Lundell Recovers From Illness; Will Dress For Finland In Quarterfinals

Today, when Finland took the ice for practice, Lundell was a full participant and is expected to play when Finland takes on Switzerland. The expectation is that Lundell will return with Panthers teammate Eetu Luostarinen and Seattle Kraken winger Kaapo Kakko on his flanks.
In Lundell’s two games at the Olympics, the 24-year-old has scored one goal, but he’s been one of, if not Finland’s best player. His line has won their minutes, and Lundell has been charged with matching up against their opponent’s top line.
He scored a vital goal against Sweden and also saved a goal by clearing the puck off the goal line.
Switzerland will be without Kevin Fiala after he suffered a season-ending leg injury, but they remain a serious threat to Finland’s hopes of getting to the semifinals.
