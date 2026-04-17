Panthers Assign Eight Players To The AHL

The Florida Panthers have assigned eight players to the Charlotte Checkers as they gear up for another playoff run.
The Florida Panthers have assigned Marek Alscher, Mikulas Hovorka, Ludvig Jansson, Mike Benning, Tobias Bjornfot, and Wilmer Skoog to the Charlotte Checkers.
Additionally, Noah Gregor and Nolan Foote have cleared waivers and will be assigned to the AHL.
Alscher, Hovorka, Jansson, Bjornfot, and Skoog were called up in April to join the Panthers while they dealt with injuries.
Alscher recorded three assists in four games while averaging 20:22 of ice time. The 22-year-old made a strong first impression.
Jansson was called up at the same time as Alscher, and he recorded one assist in four games, averaging 17:16.
Hovorka was called up in three different instances, notching one assist in four games, averaging 14:55 of ice time. Skoog also earned his first call-up to the NHL, and he posted two assists in three games.
Bjornfot played 19 total games in the NHL this season, scoring two goals and four points. Bjornfot left a positive mark on the franchise, as he was more than serviceable when the Panthers needed him.
And finally, Benning looked like a real good player during his 18 NHL games. He was a strong puck mover, and as his minutes increased, Benning’s play only improved. He finished his first NHL stint with two goals and six points.
Each player will play a critical role for the Checkers as they look to avenge their Calder Cup finals loss last season. The Checkers are making their eighth consecutive playoff appearance and will begin their postseason run at Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday, April 22, at 7 p.m. ET.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.