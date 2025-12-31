Panthers' Brad Marchand Join Sam Reinhart On Team Canada's Olympic Roster; Bennett A Surprise Omission

Florida Panthers winger Brad Marchand will join Sam Reinhart on Team Canada's 2026 Olympic roster.

Canada heads into the Milano Cortina Olympics as favorites alongside Team USA. Canada went home as the winners of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off after defeating the Americans in the final. Sam Bennett, Marchand and Reinhart all featured on Team Canada, with Bennett scoring in the gold medal game, but Bennett will not feature on the Olympic roster.

Reinhart was announced to the roster in the off-season as one of the first six players. He, alongside Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby, Brayden Point and Cale Makar, have known they would feature on the roster for a while now, but they've been waiting to find out who joins them.

As stellar as Marchand's career has been, he's never played in the Olympics. He's a gold medal winner with Team Canada at the World Junior Championship, World Championship and the World Cup, and now he'll have the opportunity to win gold at the Olympics.

Marchand has been nothing short of spectacular this season. He currently leads the Panthers in goals and points with 23 goals and 45 points in 38 games. Marchand's role is more uncertain. He has the flexibility to play up or down the lineup, as he has previous chemistry with Crosby, but also has the two-way versatility to play a more defensive bottom-six role.

Bennett had an eventful off-season, celebrating a Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe Trophy win with a monster eight-year, $8-million contract extension with the Panthers. The season started slowly for the 29-year-old, but he's turned things around. He's now up to 13 goals and 29 points in 39 games.

Despite his turnaround, Team Canada elected to keep him off the roster. It was a surprise snub for many, as several insiders had reported that Bennett would be on the roster.

Canada's roster:

Forwards (14):

Macklin Celebrini, Anthony Cirelli, Sidney Crosby, Brandon Hagel, Bo Horvat, Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, Mitch Marner, Connor McDavid, Brayden Point, Sam Reinhart, Mark Stone, Nick Suzuki, Tom Wilson

Defenseman:

Drew Doughty, Thomas Harley, Cale Makar, Josh Morrissey, Colton Parayko, Travis Sanheim, Shea Theodore, Devon Toews

Goalies:

Jordan Binnington, Darcy Kuemper, Logan Thompson

