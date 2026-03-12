Panthers Coach Announces Several Lineup Changes Ahead Of Matchup With Blue Jackets

The Florida Panthers are making several lineup changes, as Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell, and Uvis Balinskis will all be out tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Due to a flurry of injuries, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice has announced several lineup changes, highlighted by the debut of a young defenseman.
Earlier this morning, 24-year-old defenseman Mike Benning was recalled from the Charlotte Checkers. The 5-foot-9 defender has scored eight goals and 31 points in 56 AHL games this season, and will make his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets with Uvis Balinskis out of the lineup.
Additionally, Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell are unable to play tonight, and they’ll watch the game from the press box. Verhaeghe’s status was in question for tonight’s game after something tightened up on the forward following his two-goal effort on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings.
Sam Reinhart, who missed Tuesday’s game against the Red Wings, will re-enter the lineup. He’ll be with new linemates, as he’ll skate on the right wing alongside left winger Eetu Luostarinen and center Evan Rodrigues.
With Lundell out as well, Cole Reinhardt will make his Panthers debut. The 26-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights just five days ago. In 44 games this season, Reinhardt has scored three goals and seven points. He’ll skate on the right wing as well, next to Mackie Samoskevich and Tomas Nosek on the third line.
The Panthers’ current long injury list includes Balinskis, Lundell, Verhaeghe, Brad Marchand, Cole Schwindt, Seth Jones, Jonah Gadjovich, and Aleksander Barkov.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.