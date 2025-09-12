Panthers earn 3-2 shootout victory in opening game of 2025 Prospect Showcase

The prospects representing the Florida Panthers in Wesley Chapel got off to a strong start on Friday.

Facing the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida never trailed and ultimately picked up a strong 3-2 victory in a shootout.

Forward Sandis Vilmanis got things started for the Cats, scoring early in the opening frame to give Florida a 1-0 lead.

Jack Devine put the Panthers up 2-1 in the third period, but Florida ultimately needed to go to a shootout before getting away with a win.

Next up for the Cats will be the Tampa Bay Lightning, and that game is set for Saturday at 5 p.m.

The team's full roster and schedule can be found by clicking here.

All games are open to the public and free to attend, and all games are also being offered via online stream.

After Friday’s opener, Vilmanis and fellow Florida prospect Ryan McAllister spoke about the game.

Their comments can be seen in the video below:

