Sam Bennett shares Stanley Cup with Broward Humane Society, home to his Benny's Buddies charity

The Stanley Cup is back in South Florida this week.

After stopping by several local staples, including Quarterdeck in Plantation and Jaxons in Dania Beach, the Cup made its way back to Fort Lauderdale for a stop with a paw-erful purpose.

Last season, Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett and his then-fiancé, now wife Zoe started a new charitable program, joining forces with the Humane Society of Broward County to launch Benny’s Buddies.

Every time Bennett scored a goal, he would sponsor the adoption fee for any pet at the facility.

That meant last season Benny’s Buddies sponsored 41 new adoptions, as Bennett scored 25 regular season goals, another 15 during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and 1 at the 4 Nations Face-Off for Team Canada.

Considering Bennett signed an eight-year extension with the Panthers earlier this summer, those Benny’s Buddies adoptions should continue to be sponsored for years to come.

On Wednesday, when the Cup had a rare available slot in its busy schedule, Bennett took the opportunity to bring the historic trophy to the Humane Society.

You can check out some adorable footage from Wednesday’s visit in the video below:

Photo caption: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett shares the Stanley Cup with pets available for adoption at the Broward County Humane Society, home of his Benny's Buddies charitable program. (Florida Panthers)