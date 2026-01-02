Panthers' Gustav Forsling Named To Team Sweden's Olympic Roster

Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling has been named to Team Sweden's 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic roster.
This will be the first time the 26-year-old has competed at the Olympics, but he has previously represented Sweden at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and the World Junior Championship. Last season at the 4 Nations, Forsling played in all three games but failed to record a point.
Forsling's 2025-26 campaign has gone as smoothly as his previous seasons with the Panthers. He's on pace to score just two goals and 29 points, but he and his defense partner, Aaron Ekblad, have had their fair share of issues.
Recently, Forsling and Ekblad's play has improved, and they are trending in the right direction. Forsling will, without a doubt, play in all of Sweden's games and play a critical role defensively at 5-on-5 and on the penalty kill.
Sweden isn't considered in the same tier as favorites Canada and the USA, but it's still considered one of the favorites to win a medal and challenge for gold. The last time NHL players played in the Olympics, Sweden won a silver medal, losing to Canada in the 2014 final.
Sweden's roster
Forwards:
Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild
Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
Pontus Holmberg, Tampa Bay Lightning
Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins
Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
Alexander Wennberg, San Jose Sharks
Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers
Defenseman:
Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues
Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs
Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins
Goaltenders:
Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils
Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild
