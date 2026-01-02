Panthers' Gustav Forsling Named To Team Sweden's Olympic Roster

Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling has been named to Team Sweden's 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic roster.

This will be the first time the 26-year-old has competed at the Olympics, but he has previously represented Sweden at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and the World Junior Championship. Last season at the 4 Nations, Forsling played in all three games but failed to record a point.

Forsling's 2025-26 campaign has gone as smoothly as his previous seasons with the Panthers. He's on pace to score just two goals and 29 points, but he and his defense partner, Aaron Ekblad, have had their fair share of issues.

Recently, Forsling and Ekblad's play has improved, and they are trending in the right direction. Forsling will, without a doubt, play in all of Sweden's games and play a critical role defensively at 5-on-5 and on the penalty kill.

Sweden isn't considered in the same tier as favorites Canada and the USA, but it's still considered one of the favorites to win a medal and challenge for gold. The last time NHL players played in the Olympics, Sweden won a silver medal, losing to Canada in the 2014 final.

Sweden's roster

Forwards:

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils

Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks

Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild

Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators

Pontus Holmberg, Tampa Bay Lightning

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins

Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings

Alexander Wennberg, San Jose Sharks

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

Defenseman:

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames

Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues

Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Goaltenders:

Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils

Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild

