    • Powered by Roundtable

    Panthers' Gustav Forsling Named To Team Sweden's Olympic Roster

    Julian Gaudio
    Jan 2, 2026, 15:47
    Julian Gaudio
    Jan 2, 2026, 15:47
    Updated at: Jan 2, 2026, 15:47

    Team Sweden has unveiled their 2026 Men's Olympic roster which features Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling.

    Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling has been named to Team Sweden's 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic roster. 

    This will be the first time the 26-year-old has competed at the Olympics, but he has previously represented Sweden at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and the World Junior Championship. Last season at the 4 Nations, Forsling played in all three games but failed to record a point. 

    Forsling's 2025-26 campaign has gone as smoothly as his previous seasons with the Panthers. He's on pace to score just two goals and 29 points, but he and his defense partner, Aaron Ekblad, have had their fair share of issues. 

    Recently, Forsling and Ekblad's play has improved, and they are trending in the right direction. Forsling will, without a doubt, play in all of Sweden's games and play a critical role defensively at 5-on-5 and on the penalty kill. 

    Sweden isn't considered in the same tier as favorites Canada and the USA, but it's still considered one of the favorites to win a medal and challenge for gold. The last time NHL players played in the Olympics, Sweden won a silver medal, losing to Canada in the 2014 final. 

    Gustav Forsling (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

    Sweden's roster

    Forwards:
    Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
    Leo Carlsson, Anaheim Ducks
    Joel Eriksson Ek, Minnesota Wild
    Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
    Pontus Holmberg, Tampa Bay Lightning
    Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
    Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
    Elias Lindholm, Boston Bruins
    William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
    Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
    Rickard Rakell, Pittsburgh Penguins
    Lucas Raymond, Detroit Red Wings
    Alexander Wennberg, San Jose Sharks
    Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

    Defenseman:
    Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames
    Philip Broberg, St. Louis Blues
    Jonas Brodin, Minnesota Wild
    Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
    Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs
    Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
    Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
    Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins

    Goaltenders:
    Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
    Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils
    Jesper Wallstedt, Minnesota Wild

    Image

    For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.