Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich Remains 'On Track' To Return Following The Olympics

The Florida Panthers welcomed Jonah Gadjovich back to practice in full contact today, with coach Paul Maurice reiterating that he is on track to return to the lineup after the Olympics.
Florida Panthers winger Jonah Gadjovich joined the team for practice today in a regular jersey, taking the next step in his recovery.
This was the first time we’ve seen Gadjovich practice in full contact, signifying that he is inching closer to a full recovery.
The 29-year-old suffered an upper-body injury that required surgery to repair. His original timeline was three months, announced on Nov. 8. Gadjovich sustained the injury late in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 25 and hasn’t played an NHL game since.
The next update the Panthers received about Gadjovich was on Dec. 30, when coach Paul Maurice said that they expect Gadjovich to return to the lineup following the Olympic break. Today, Maurice provided another update, stating he remains “on track” to be available near the end of February.
Prior to his injury, Gadjovich had played 10 games during the 2025-26 season, notching three assists. The Panthers have missed his physicality on the fourth line, and his addition should provide the team with the boost it desperately needs.
The Panthers are currently without Aleksander Barkov, Tomas Nosek, Dmitry Kulikov, Jonah Gadjovich, Seth Jones, Anton Lundell, and Brad Marchand due to injuries.
The Panthers take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight in the first of three Atlantic Division matchups before the Olympic break.
