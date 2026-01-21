Panthers local TV viewership numbers continue to rise

The Florida Panthers have your attention.
Last season, the Panthers switched primary television carriers to Scripps Sports and moved all their local-produced games to over-the-air and cable Scripps stations.
They are WSFL in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area, WHDT in West Palm Beach and WFTX in Fort Myers, and all games are also streamed on Panthers+, which can be found at PanthersPlus.TV, with a paid subscription.
This week, the Panthers and Scripps provided an update on how many eyeballs have been watching Cats games on their networks.
Through 48 games so far this season, viewership has gone up more than 51 percent when compared to this time last season, according to Scripps.
Additionally, the Panthers said that December 2025 had the “highest game average audience” of the season in both the Miami/Fort Lauderdale market as well as the West Palm Beach market, with the most-watched game of the season being the Dec. 30 matchup with the Montreal Canadiens.
Scripps has also aired a locally-produced pregame show for all regular season Panthers games, including a one-hour pregame show for the NHL Winter Classic that took place on Jan. 2 at loanDepot park in Miami that the network said was one of the highest rated so far this season.
It’s no surprise that the viewership numbers continue to rise.
Not only are the Panthers back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions, but the Scripps broadcast features an incredible crew that local fans have grown to love.
They include play-by-play voice Steve Goldstein, color analyst Randy Moller, sideline reporter Katie Engelson, studio host Jessica Blaylock and studio analyst Ed Jovanovski.
For more information on ways to watch and access Panthers games in South Florida, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.
Photo caption: Dec 29, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Jeff Romance-Imagn Images)