Panthers Place Jack Studnicka On Waivers Ahead Of Matthew Tkachuk's Return

The Florida Panthers have waived Jack Studnicka ahead of Matthew Tkachuk's return. Additionally, Sandis Vilmanis' stint in the NHL will continue a little while longer.
The Florida Panthers have placed forward Jack Studnicka on waivers ahead of Matthew Tkachuk’s return tonight.
Studnicka was called up to the NHL on Dec. 1, 2025, and had been up with the Panthers since then. He played in 18 games during the call-up stint, but failed to record any points. This is the second time Studnicka has been placed on waivers by the Panthers. The first time was prior to the start of the season.
If the 26-year-old clears waivers, he’ll rejoin the Charlotte Checkers, where he has gotten off to a solid start. In eight games, he’s scored one goal and six points.
Although he was held off the scoresheet, Studnicka did what was asked of him. He filled in as either the fourth line center or winger while the Panthers dealt with a slew of injuries. The team is getting healthier, and the Panthers need to open roster spots for said players to return.
The most notable returnee is Matthew Tkachuk, who will make his season debut tonight against the San Jose Sharks. He last played when the Panthers hoisted the Stanley Cup.
Tkachuk’s return is the most significant news. Still another interesting development is that Sandis Vilmanis will not only remain in the NHL but also in the lineup, expected to skate alongside Cole Schwindt and Jesper Boqvist on the fourth line.
The 21-year-old has recorded one assist in four games while averaging 12:06 of ice time. The 6-foot-1 Latvian winger has had a productive AHL season so far, scoring eight goals and 19 points in 31 games.
The organization thinks highly of their 2022 fifth-round pick, and so far, they’ve liked what they’ve seen from him at the NHL level.
