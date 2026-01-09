Panthers Place Winger Noah Gregor On Waivers

The Florida Panthers have placed winger Noah Gregor on waivers for the purpose of being sent to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL, per PuckPedia.

The Panthers signed Gregor to a one-year, $775,000 contract following a professional try-out during pre-season and training camp. In his first season with the Panthers, Gregor has scored one goal and three points in 24 games.

The 27-year-old has averaged 8:05 of ice time, skating on the Panthers' fourth line.

Gregor last played in the AHL during the 2021-22 season with the San Jose Barracuda, San Jose Sharks' AHL affiliate. He played in eight AHL games that season, scoring four goals and 12 points. In his AHL career, he's notched 14 goals and 40 points in 43 games.

Gregor's placement on waivers is a positive sign that Matthew Tkachuk could return to action on Saturday against his brother, Brady Tkachuk, and the Ottawa Senators. Prior to this move, the Panthers were at the 23-player roster max. For Tkachuk to be activated off the LTIR, the Panthers needed to make a roster move. Ultimately, they elected to place Gregor on waivers.

Tkachuk hasn't played an NHL game since the Panthers hoisted the Stanley Cup and hasn't played a regular season game since the final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 28-year-old underwent off-season surgery and has been skating and practicing for several weeks.

He's skated in a non-contact jersey and recently upgraded to full contact. He's cleared each step required to return to action, and although it's not confirmed, at the very least, Tkachuk's return is expected to be sooner, rather than later.

