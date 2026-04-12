Panthers Prospect Sandis Vilmanis Logs 4-Goal Game For AHL Charlotte

Panthers prospect Sandis Vilmanis etched his name in Charlotte Checkers history Sunday, firing home four goals in a dominant performance.
One of the top prospects working their way up the pipeline of the Florida Panthers organization made a little history on Sunday.
Forward Sandis Vilmanis scored not one, not two…but four times for the Charlotte Checkers, Florida’s AHL affiliate, during their 6-1 victory over the Hershey Bears at Bojangles Coliseum.
“Especially in your building and being a pro now in your second year, it’s just amazing to score more goals than one,” Vilmanis told local Charlotte media after the game.
Florida selected Vilmanis in the fifth round, 157th overall, at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.
He is the first player in Checkers team history to score four goals in one game.
“He’s been a great player and a great story,” said Charlotte Head Coach Geordie Kinnear. “He has a true love for the game, and when someone has a true love for the game and works at it, the sky is the limit.”
It’s been quite a year for Vilmanis.
Playing in his second pro season, the young Latvian represented his country at the 2026 Winter Olympics back in February.
He also made his NHL debut in January, racking up his first 19 games in the National while chipping in three goals and two assists with the Panthers.
Interestingly, this isn’t Vilmanis’ first four-goal game since making the move to North America.
He scored four times while playing for the OHL’s North Bay Battalion back in 2024 as well.
Still just 22 years old, Vilmanis has opened quite a few eyes during his first two pro campaigns.
He's earned the trust of his coaching staff, who continue to use him in high-leverage situations and send him on the ice with some of the toughest defensive assignments.
Humble and hard-working, Vilmanis will be viewed as someone who could potentially make Florida’s NHL roster out of training camp next season.
For now, he can enjoy making some Charlotte history while helping prepare the Checkers for what they hope is another long playoff run.
“Of course I can’t say that I did it by myself because none of the work is by myself,” Vilmanis said Sunday. “Thanks to my teammates, who helped me to score those goals here.”
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