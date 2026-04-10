Sam Bennett Named Panthers' 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee

Sam Bennett has been selected as the Florida Panthers’ 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominee.
The NHL unveiled their 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy nominees on Friday, with veteran center Sam Bennett selected for the Florida Panthers.
The King Clancy Trophy goes “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
Each team nominated a player who best fit the criteria.
A committee including NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, former winners of the King Clancy Trophy and past winners of the former NHL Foundation Player Award will consider a nominee’s inspiration, involvement and positive impact on their community. They will then take a vote to determine the winner.
Whoever gets the most votes wins not only the award but also a $25,000 donation to a charity or charities of their choice. The winner can even choose to have his team receive a grant of up to $20,000 from the NHL to help organize an activation supporting his humanitarian cause.
Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov was the recipient of this award last season and was the first Panthers player to win the award.
Bennett has done plenty of great work in the Florida community, most famously launching “Benny’s Buddies,” which covers the adoption fee for a pet at the Humane Society of Broward County for every goal he scores. The couple, alongside his wife Zoey, has already helped more than 50 animals find their forever homes.
In addition to the outstanding work Bennett does away from the game of hockey, the 29-year-old has posted 26 goals and 58 points in 76 games. His 26 goals are two shy of his career high, and his 58 points are a career high, shattering the 51 he set last year.
The winner of the 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy also participated in the 2026 Winter Olympics with Team Canada, winning a silver medal.
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