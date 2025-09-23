Panthers reduce training camp roster by 17 players as NHL Preseason continues

The Florida Panthers have trimmed down their exceptionally large training camp roster.

Florida opening their 2025 Training Camp last week in Fort Lauderdale with an eye-popping 72 players on the roster.

On Sunday, the Panthers played their preseason-opening doubleheader against the Nashville Predators.

The following day, Florida began to move some of their signed and unsigned players either to AHL Charlotte to their respective junior clubs, and on Tuesday morning the Cats formally announced the moves.

As it stands, the Panthers camp roster now consists of 55 players: 33 forwards, 16 defensemen and six goaltenders.

Here is a breakdown of Florida’s roster moves:

Forwards Riley Hughes, Robert Mastrosimone, Cristophe Tellier and Nicholas Zabaneh, defensemen Mitchell Vande Sompel, Eamon Powell and Dennis Cesana and goaltender Michael Simpson were assigned to the AHL Charlotte.

Additionally, forwards Daniel Walcott and Josh Lopina and defensemen Phip Waugh and Andy Welinski were released from their professional tryouts (PTO) and are expected to report to Charlotte, while defenseman Cole Krygier was released from his PTO.

The Panthers also sent forwards Shea Busch and Shamar Moses and defenseman Carson Cameron to their respective junior clubs.

Florida will be back on the ice Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale ahead of their next preseason game, which takes place Wednesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

You can check out Florida's updated training camp roster in the images below:

Photo caption: Sep 19, 2025; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice speaks to his players during training camp at Baptist Health IcePlex. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)