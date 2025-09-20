The Hockey Show: Gauging possibility of Kaprizov, McDavid, Crosby all playing for new teams

NHL training camps are off and running, and no podcast could be happier about it than The Hockey Show!

Not only is the new season basically here, but there are also plenty of interesting storylines to follow regarding several of the league’s top players and teams.

While discussing the biggest stories happening around the NHL, The Hockey Show hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork welcomed insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period on the show this week.

Among the topics they got into were Kirill Kaprizov’s contract situation in Minnesota, the future of Connor McDavid in Edmonton and where goaltender Carter Hart may end up now that he is allowed to sign with an NHL team.

They also discussed whether Sidney Crosby could be traded by Pittsburgh to a Stanley Cup contender at some point, and L.A. Kings legend Anze Kopitar announcing that this season will be his last in the league.

This week’s wins and fails included a durag appearance in a preseason game, a goalie scoring on himself during a prospect showcase and the Islanders players finally being able to grow out their facial hair.

You can check out the full episode and interview in the videos below:

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Matthew Tkachuk football prowess tested with 9 picks on 'College Gameday' in Miami

The Hockey Show: Panthers above all in our preseason NHL rankings

Final Year Of His Contract and 36 Years Old, Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky Isn’t Worried and Feels Great

Matthew Tkachuk to appear as celebrity picker on ESPN's College Gameday in Miami

Panthers Embracing The Pressure Of Chasing A Three-Peat