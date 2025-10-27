Panthers To Be Without Leading Scorer Against Ducks

Florida Panthers winger and leading scorer Brad Marchand will be out against the Anaheim Ducks as he takes a personal leave due to a death in his family.

Following Monday's practice, coach Paul Maurice spoke to the media, stating that Marchand will be out of Tuesday's game alongside Jonah Gadjovich, who will be out at least a week after suffering an upper-body injury late against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Marchand has been, at times, carrying the Panthers offensively. Through 10 games, the 37-year-old has scored five goals and 11 points, leading both in goals and points.

With Marchand out, Mackie Samoskevich has been moved into his place, skating as the right winger next to Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. Samoskevich is off to an impressive start as well. The 22-year-old sits third in points on the team, notching two goals and six points in 10 games.

Entering the lineup in place of Marchand and Gadjovich are Luke Kunin and Noah Gregor. They'll skate as fourth-line winger next to Cole Schwindt, who scored in his season debut against his former team, the Golden Knights.

Here's how the Panthers lined up in this morning's practice:

Verhaeghe - Rodrigues - Reinhart

Luostarinen - Lundell - Samoskevich

Greer - Bennett - Boqvist

Gregor - Schwindt - Kunin

The length of Marchand's absence is unknown at the moment, as currently, he's only been ruled out for Tuesday's game. The Panthers return to action on Thursday when they host the Dallas Stars.

