Report: Artemi Panarin Market Grows; Panthers Identified As Team Looking To Sign An Extension If Acquired

Interest in Artemi Panarin is at an all-time high, with 10 teams reportedly interested in acquiring the New York Rangers superstar. The Florida Panthers are among those teams looking to acquire the Russian winger.
The market for New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin is growing and becoming clearer, as there are two sides to any deal.
There’s a group of teams that would trade for Panarin and use him as a pure rental, while there’s another group that would be looking to sign him to an extension following a trade.
The Panthers are already pressed against the salary cap, and if they were to acquire Panarin, they would need to move multiple players. Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues have both been identified as possible casualties.
The market for Panarin is fierce, and the Panthers may find it challenging to compete with the packages other teams can offer. The advantage they do hold is that Panarin may be more interested in playing with the Panthers than with anyone else.
