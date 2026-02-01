Logo
Report: Artemi Panarin Market Grows; Panthers Identified As Team Looking To Sign An Extension If Acquired

Julian Gaudio
1h
Interest in Artemi Panarin is at an all-time high, with 10 teams reportedly interested in acquiring the New York Rangers superstar. The Florida Panthers are among those teams looking to acquire the Russian winger.

The market for New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin is growing and becoming clearer, as there are two sides to any deal.

There’s a group of teams that would trade for Panarin and use him as a pure rental, while there’s another group that would be looking to sign him to an extension following a trade.

The Florida Panthers are among the teams that would be looking to sign the 34-year-old to an extension. In addition to the Panthers, the Washington CapitalsLos Angeles KingsSan Jose SharksDetroit Red Wings, and the Carolina Hurricanes would be interested in an extension. 

The teams that would acquire Panarin as a rental would be the Dallas StarsAnaheim DucksColorado Avalanche, and the Hurricanes. The only team open to both scenarios is the Hurricanes. 

This report came from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman during his ‘Saturday Headlines’ segment. Friedman has been leading coverage of Panarin, previously stating that Panarin and the Panthers are very interested in a partnership, but they both understand the difficulty of making that happen.

There are plenty of suitors who are interested in acquiring Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers. However, the player would like an extension tied to a potential trade, and fewer teams are fit for that.
The Panthers are already pressed against the salary cap, and if they were to acquire Panarin, they would need to move multiple players. Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues have both been identified as possible casualties. 

The market for Panarin is fierce, and the Panthers may find it challenging to compete with the packages other teams can offer. The advantage they do hold is that Panarin may be more interested in playing with the Panthers than with anyone else. 

