Report: Panthers Attempted To Deal Sergei Bobrovsky To Hurricanes At 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

According to a report from Pierre LeBrun, the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes engaged in trade discussions involving Sergei Bobrovsky at the 2026 NHL trade deadline, but ultimately no deal was agreed to.
It’s been reported for quite some time now that the Florida Panthers and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky are at odds.
Bobrovsky seeks a high-paying contract, while the Panthers are looking for something a bit cheaper that will allow them to continue building their roster without losing key pieces. The 2025-26 season was a massive down year for the 37-year-old, and rumors circulated around the trade deadline that Bobrovsky could be available.
Nothing came to fruition, but we now know the Panthers were seriously considering it.
According to a report from The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Panthers were looking for at least a first-round pick from the Carolina Hurricanes, who inquired about Bobrovsky’s services.
The Panthers weren’t willing to move on from Bobrovsky very easily, and Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky was never willing to move a first-round pick for Bobrovsky.
If this deal had gone through, the landscape of the NHL could have looked completely different.
The Hurricanes are currently in the Stanley Cup finals, duelling with the Vegas Golden Knights. The series is currently tied at two games apiece, but the Hurricanes have dealt with their fair share of goalie controversy.
To begin, Frederik Andersen has had several noted playoff mishaps and has built a bit of a reputation for his play faltering in big games and moments. While he was outstanding in the first three rounds, his play has once again declined as the pressure ramps up.
In Game 3, he was pulled in favor of Brandon Bussi, a former Panthers netminder, and has now seemingly lost his crease to Bussi.
Bussi started Game 4 for the Hurricanes and guided them to a 4-3 win to tie the series.
If the Hurricanes had traded for Bobrovsky, would this controversy have still arisen? Would Bobrovsky have been the undisputed starter? Would he have found his game again behind a healthier team?
So many questions could be asked about this reported trade situation. Whether they win or lose, the Hurricanes are in the Stanley Cup final without top-notch goaltending, and Bobrovsky could have changed that.
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