Seth Jones replaced on Team USA Olympic roster due to injury

The U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey Team has made a change to its roster for the 2026
Winter Olympics that impacts a member of the Florida Panthers.

On Wednesday, Team USA announced that Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe
had been named to the Olympic roster as a replacement for Panthers blueliner
Seth Jones.



Jones, who suffered an upper-body injury during the 2026 NHL Winter Classic on
Jan. 2 when he was hit in the shoulder/collarbone area by a deflected puck, has
been out of the Panthers lineup since.

Initially, Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice indicated that Jones could be back
in Florida's lineup before the Olympic break, but that appears not to be the
case anymore.

According to a release by Team USA, Jones "is injured and unable to participate"
in the Olympics.

The 31-year-old native of Arlington, Texas is playing in his first full season
with the Panthers after being acquired at last year's Trade Deadline.

Through 40 games, Jones has racked up 2 goals and 24 points, 13 of which coming
on the power play, while earning 16 penalty minutes and skating to a minus-two
on-ice rating.

The Panthers have nine games remaining until the NHL pauses for the Olympics,
starting on Thursday when they begin a three-game road trip against the Winnipeg
Jets.

Photo caption: Dec 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman
Seth Jones (3) in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball
Arena. (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)