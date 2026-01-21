Logo
Florida Panthers
Seth Jones replaced on Team USA Olympic roster due to injury cover image

Seth Jones replaced on Team USA Olympic roster due to injury

David Dwork
8h
Injury sidelines defenseman Seth Jones from Olympic contention. Jackson LaCombe steps in for Team USA, impacting the Panthers' blue liner.

The U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team has made a change to its roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics that impacts a member of the Florida Panthers.

On Wednesday, Team USA announced that Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe had been named to the Olympic roster as a replacement for Panthers blueliner Seth Jones.

Jones, who suffered an upper-body injury during the 2026 NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 when he was hit in the shoulder/collarbone area by a deflected puck, has been out of the Panthers lineup since.

Initially, Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice indicated that Jones could be back in Florida’s lineup before the Olympic break, but that appears not to be the case anymore.

According to a release by Team USA, Jones “is injured and unable to participate” in the Olympics.

The 31-year-old native of Arlington, Texas is playing in his first full season with the Panthers after being acquired at last year’s Trade Deadline.

Through 40 games, Jones has racked up 2 goals and 24 points, 13 of which coming on the power play, while earning 16 penalty minutes and skating to a minus-two on-ice rating.

The Panthers have nine games remaining until the NHL pauses for the Olympics, starting on Thursday when they begin a three-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets.

Photo caption: Dec 11, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones (3) in the second period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. (Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

