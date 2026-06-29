Size, Two-Way Ability And Energy: What Simas Ignatavicius Brings To The Florida Panthers

“I was born in Memphis, Tennessee,” Ignatavicius said after being drafted. “Long story short, my dad used to play professional basketball, like college, and then played in Europe, and after his career, he was just living in the U.S. with my mom, and obviously both parents were Lithuanian, so they decided to move back to Lithuania, and I went with them. After that, I left my parents at the age of 12, I went by myself to Switzerland, so that was a big thing, and here I am now.”