Start time of Panthers next home game changed due to CFP National Championship in South Florida

Panthers game time shifts one hour earlier to accommodate the massive College Football Championship clash in South Florida.
The Florida Panthers have made a slight change to their home schedule.
Specifically, the start time of their next game at Amerant Bank Arena.
Currently, the Panthers are in the midst of a season-long six-game road trip that concludes next weekend with a back-to-back set in Washington and Carolina.
The following Monday, Jan. 19, the Panthers are scheduled to host the San Jose Sharks in Sunrise.
That game was set to begin at 7 p.m.
Notice how I said was?
That’s because the NHL just announced the start game for the game had been moved up an hour, from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The reason for the time change is because another sporting event is happening in South Florida that night.
At 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 will be the College Football Championship featuring the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers, and for those who may not know, the game is being played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Needless to say, it’s going to be a monumental sports day in South Florida, and the Panthers are doing the Hurricanes and most sports fans down here a solid by moving the game time up a little.
If nothing else, it gives most fans the chance to watch a period or two of hockey before switching over to the Hurricanes game.
Hey, you can always record the rest of the Panthers game and watch after football!
Either way, it’s going to be quite a day on Monday for sports fans in South Florida.