Panthers' Anton Lundell Embracing Challenges Of Being A No.1 Center; Set For Matchup Against Sabres' Tage Thompson

Tonight, Lundell will be tasked with attempting to shut down and outplay Tage Thompson. Thompson is one of the premier offensive players in the NHL, possessing excellent hands and a rocket of a shot that he can use in a variety of ways. This season, the 28-year-old future Olympian has scored 22 goals and 41 points in 43 games. He's added a physical element to his game, and the 6-foot-6 center has truly become a force at both ends of the ice.