The Hockey Show: Predicting winners for first NHL games of the season

After a long summer of patiently waiting, a new hockey season is finally upon us!

On Tuesday, the NHL will lift the curtain on its 2025-26 campaign, with the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers getting things started.

Florida will raise their second straight Stanley Cup banner to the rafters at Amerant Bank Arena ahead of a 5 p.m. puck drop against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Then, after the sun goes down, two more marquee matchups will take place on Tuesday, followed by another four on Wednesday.

Opening Night’s primetime matchup will feature two longtime divisional rivals who are both looking to bounce back after failing to make the playoffs last season as the New York Rangers will host the Pittsburgh Penguins, then the nightcap will feature a pair of Western Conference playoff teams from a season ago looking for better postseason results when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Los Angeles Kings.

Wednesday will bring another four fun matchups, as the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Montreal Canadiens, the Washington Capitals welcome the Boston Bruins to our nation’s capital, then we’ll get the battle of Alberta between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames before the Vegas Golden Knights start their season by hosting the Kings, who get a fun back-to-back set to start their season.

With the pre-Opening Night excitement hitting its peak, The Hockey Show co-hosts, Roy Bellamy and David Dwork from THN Florida, have put out some fun predictions for the first games of the season.

You can check out their picks in the video below. Let us know in the comments which you agree and disagree with!

