4 Nations fun, Stanley Cup run prominently featured in new season of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL

The new season of Prime Video’s behind-the-scenes hockey series FACEOFF: Inside the NHL dropped on Friday.

Florida Panthers fans are going to enjoy a lot of what the new season has to offer.

While there are fun Panthers tidbits that can be seen throughout, there are some key episodes that focus much of their runtime on Panthers-related content.

First, Episode 1 features the life of Ottawa Senators star forward Brady Tkachuk on and off the ice.

Much of it focuses on his time at the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he and his brother, Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk, were key elements of the Team USA squad that came within an overtime goal of winning the tournament.

The injury suffered by the elder Tkachuk was also a main point of emphasis in this episode.

Another episode that Panthers fans are going to love is the final one, Episode 6.

That one is all about the Cats and their quest for a second straight Stanley Cup, and it give the same incredible, in-depth access that we received during the first season of FACEOFF.

Similarly to last year, we get some great mic’d up moments from the players, including another frustrated Oilers screaming moment in their locker room and some great bytes from Panthers Head Coch Paul Maurice.

No surprise there.

Let us know in the comments below which moments were your favorites from the new season of FACEOFF!

Photo caption: Feb 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team United States forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) and Team Canada forward brandon Hagel (38) fight in the first period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at the Bell Centre. (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)