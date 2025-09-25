Panthers captain Sasha Barkov injured during training camp practice

Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov needed help leaving the ice after suffering an apparent lower-body injury during a training camp practice.

It happened Thursday morning during an early-practice offensive zone drill at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.

The skate was the first official practice for many of Florida’s NHL regulars, including Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Sergei Bobrovsky, Aaron Ekblad and Brad Marchand.

Barkov needed help from a pair of trainers to get off the ice and was not seen again during the remainder of the practice.

Video of the injury occurring was captured by WPLG Local 10 News' and can be seen in the X post below:

Young prospect Kai Schwindt took Barkov’s place on a line with Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe during rush drills.

Afterwards, Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice was asked about the injury but did not have much to offer yet.

“He’ll get looked at today,” Maurice said. “I’ll have a better answer for you tomorrow.

“It’s beyond our control, so there's no concern," he continued. "We have to learn to win a games without good players. If that's the adversity or the test that we face this year, and that's what we're going to do. I not a doctor, so whatever the report is, won't affect how we handle that next day. If he's not in line up on Opening Night, or if he misses an exhibition game, or if he's out long term, it's just not going to affect that day. We’ve got win the hockey game. We got to prep for it. That’s all.”

Florida continues their preseason schedule on Monday night when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.

Maurice said previously that he was planning to dress many of his NHL guys for the first time this preseason, so how the lines shake out will be something to monitor.

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Young Panthers earn shocking comeback victory over veteran-filled Hurricanes squad in Raleigh

Programming plan announced for Florida Panthers game broadcasts on Scripps Sports

Panthers Dressing AHL-Looking Lineup Against Hurricanes

New Depth Panthers Players Hoping To Help Continue Success

Plan for NHL regulars comes into focus as Panthers camp, preseason slate continues