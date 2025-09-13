The Hockey Show: Several superstars possibly on the move, Team USA gold medal prediction

Day by day, minute by minute, a new NHL season is getting closer and closer.

As the excitement continues to build, hockey news has been picking up and getting juicy, and The Hockey Show is all over it.

This week, co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork welcomed ESPN Senior NHL Writer Greg Wyshynski back on the show to dive into several hot button topics.

Kirill Kaprizov reportedly turning down the biggest offer in hockey history was something that deserved some attention, as did the possibility of Sidney Crosby leaving the Pittsburgh Penguins in order to play for a playoff team.

The future of Connor McDavid in Edmonton is always a fun thing to discuss, as this week, even the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney chimed in on the looming national crisis.

Don't forget about the Hughes brothers potentially all joining forces in a couple of seasons if Quinn decides to leave Vancouver and head east to New Jersey.

Also discussed was the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan, and Wysh had a bold take on who he thinks will take home the gold medal, and why.

Hint: It’s not Canada.

This week’s wins and fails included Panthers Captain Sasha Barkov becoming part-owner of another pro sports franchise, a wise signing in Calgary, a poor effort on Jeopardy and a ‘Screaming Bear’ jersey that may or may not have fallen a little short of the mark.

You can check out this week’s episode of The Hockey Show and the extended interview with Wysh in the video’s below:

