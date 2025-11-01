The Hockey Show: Talking Olympic rosters, gold medal experience with Cassie Campbell-Pascall

We’re nearing the end of the first month of the new NHL season and between contract extension and Olympic roster talk, there has been no shortage of things to discuss.

This week on The Hockey Show, co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork welcomed two-time Olympic gold medalist and current NHL broadcaster for ESPN Cassie Campbell-Pascall to the show.

They discussed some of the younger players in the NHL, like Cole Caufield and Connor Bedard, who are making a case to crack an Olympic roster, and asked Cassie what the experience is like when you get to represent your country at the highest level.

Roy and Dave also asked about the growth in the PHWA, which will have two new expansion teams this season in Seattle and Vancouver, and for her thoughts on the starts to the season by both the Florida Panthers and New York Islanders.

This week’s wins and fails included an amazing Matthew Tkachuk hockey card Halloween costume, a Florida Man cam in Nashville and an empty-net breakaway that somehow didn’t end in a goal being scored.

You can check out the full episode and interview in the videos below:

