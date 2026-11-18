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Terry Wilson / OHL Images.
Terry Wilson / OHL Images.
Nov 18, 2026 8:40 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 8:40 PM
The World Junior Championship kicks off in just over a month, so today we look at three Florida Panthers prospects who could be competing for spots on their countries' rosters.
The World Junior Championship begins in just over a month, sparking conversations about what the teams could look like.
Scott Wheeler of The Athletic released his projected rosters for Canada, USA, Sweden, Czechia, and Finland. While Vilho Vanhaalo was the only Florida Panthers prospect on a projected roster, several others could compete for a spot and earn a call to a camp tryout.
Today, we highlight three Panthers players with the best odds of fighting for a world junior roster spot.
Vilho Vanhaalo, RW, Finland
The Panthers have had plenty of success drafting forwards from Finland, and Vanhaalo fits the mold of what they look for.
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Listed at 6-foot-3, 187 pounds, Vanhaalo is a big, skilled winger. Although he was drafted in the sixth round (168th overall) in 2026, Vanhaalo has risen the depth chart for the Finns and could find himself in the top nine when the tournament begins.
In 11 Liiga games, Vanhaalo has scored one goal and accumulated two points. In the U-20 league, he's scored five goals and 14 points in nine games. During the World Junior Summer Showcase, the 18-year-old was a standout, finding his name on the scoresheet multiple times.
The Finns love to play a pesky game and wear opponents down, which could play into Vanhaalo’s strengths.
Ryder Cali, C, Canada
Earning a role on Team Canada is no small task. Canada has the most competitive roster selections every year, and to make the team, you need to stand out in some way. Some players do so with skill, while others try to play a hard-nosed, defensively sound game.
That's what Ryder Cali will have to do.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 219 pounds, Cali plays a physical brand of hockey, showing no fear in the corners and in front of the net. Cali's offensive game isn't his calling card yet, but he's shown signs of improvement. In freshman season with Providence College, Cali has notched five goals and seven points in the first 10 games of the season.
At just 18 and not a standout offensive player, Cali might be held back from making the roster this season, but if he can show the Canadian coaches he’s a versatile forward, there could be an opening as an extra forward.
Shea Busch, LW, Canada
A major injury derailed Shea Busch's 2025-26 season, but in his limited playing time, he proved he can be a solid offensive contributor. Busch scored 13 goals in 12 regular-season WHL games and added seven goals in 16 playoff games.
His strong season earned him an invite to Team Canada's World Junior Summer Showcase roster.
This season, Busch is a freshman at Penn State. In 12 games, he's scored four goals and five points. The 2025 fourth-round pick plays a heavy game, but earning a roster spot may be an uphill battle. Still, the possibility remains.
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