Three takeaways: Undisciplined Panthers struggle keeping up with speedy Ducks

The road has not been a friendly place for the Florida Panthers so far this season.

Florida began a four-game trip on Tuesday night in Anaheim and to say it did not go well would be a bit of an understatement.

While the Cats were able to erase multiple deficits, the overwhelming Ducks proved to be too much for Florida to handle and ultimately pulled away late, prevailing 7-3.

Considering the game was tightly contested for the majority, there are some positives that can be plucked from this one, but overall, it was another stinker.

Let’s get to Tuesday’s takeaways:

GAME GOT AWAY FROM THEM

Florida was down 1-0 and 2-1 before eventually clawing their way to a 3-2 lead midway through the game.

Unfortunately, between taking too many penalties and allowing an uncharacteristic amount of rush opportunities, the Panthers saw the game slip from their grasp.

It’s troubling when a team that generally plays a very structured game starts to come apart at the seams, and that’s what we saw from the Cats in Anaheim.

“I think at 3-3, it's a game,” said Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice. “It was probably even at that point, but we wouldn't like very much what happened after 3-3 in the manner that it happened. We were into some pretty simple reads, or simple one-on-one plays, that we weren’t anywhere near to a standard that we would have, and we spent too much time in the penalty box on soft penalties.”

DUCKS’ SPEED MADE IT TOUGH

Despite the several areas that Florida struggled, credit must go to the Ducks for sensing a weakness and pouncing.

Anaheim kept their foot on the gas all night, constantly putting the Panthers on their heels and keeping them wondering where the next rush would be coming from.

Overall, yes, Florida played a decent game at even strength, there were still several holes in the Cats’ D that the Ducks exploited on several occasions.

“They play a fast, skilled game, and they really try to beat us up the ice,” said Panthers forward Noah Gregor. “We try and play a really tight gap game, and sometimes, if guys aren't in the right spots, they get breaks.”

FACING EVERYONE’S BEST

Not that this is anything new, but no matter which building the Panthers are lacing up their skates to go to battle, they know they’ll be facing the best their opponent has to offer.

That’s what happens when you’re the defending Stanley Cup Champions.

Last season, Florida was better equipped to handle the challenge based solely on the fact that they were a healthier squad.

Now they’re facing those same difficult tests, night after night, but doing so without some of their most important players.

It is what it is, and you’re not going to hear the Panthers complaining, but that doesn’t make it any easier to endure.

At some point, the Cats will need to start finding results if they’re going to keep pace in the standings until the injured list starts to shrink.

“Everybody has factors that they deal with at the start of each year, and we know what ours are,” Maurice said. “Some of them are earned, and we're proud of them, so we expect to get everybody's best.”

Photo caption: Jan 21, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends the goal as defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) plays for the puck against Anaheim Ducks left wing Cutter Gauthier (61) during the second period at Honda Center. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)