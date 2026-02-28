Uvis Balinskis Exits Game Early; No Status Update Provided

Balinskis recorded two shots on goal and one block in 8:38 of ice time before exiting the game.
The Latvian defender blocked a shot in the first period with his leg and went down the tunnel to the locker room. He returned briefly for the second period but had exited again and did not return with the team for the start of the third period.
This season, Balinskis has scored a career-high six goals and added 14 points in 50 games. He’s also averaging a career high in ice time with 16:20, as he’s been asked to step into the Panthers’ top four with Seth Jones injured.
Due to the minimal information provided at this time, Balinskis is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, and his availability for Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders is questionable.
The Panthers are set to embark on a four-game road trip starting on Sunday. The Panthers are expected to be joined by all their injured players, except Aleksander Barkov and the recently injured Cole Schwindt. Whether Jonah Gadjovich, Tomas Nosek, Dmitry Kulikov, and Jones play is undetermined, but at the very least, they’ll be with the team on the road and join them for practices.
