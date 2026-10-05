Brad Marchand Calls Season Debut 'A Rude Awakening' Despite Scoring Late Game-Tying Goal In Anaheim

“The potential is there for sure, they're both incredible players, and both make great plays,” said Marchand. “We had a few looks tonight, but it's tough for those guys. They know I'm just getting back, and it's been, I don't know, six months since I played a game, and I’ve only been skating for a month now, so I kind of bring them down a little bit just with my timing and my speed and all that. We're working through that together, and when I get back to speed, I think we have great potential to be a really good line. We all dog the puck and can make plays when necessary and get around the net, so we have the makings to be a good line for sure.”