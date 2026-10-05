Brad Marchand Calls Season Debut 'A Rude Awakening' Despite Scoring Late Game-Tying Goal In Anaheim

Florida Panthers
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Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2026 6:37 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 6:37 PM
Returning from surgery ahead of schedule, the veteran forward delivered immediate offensive impact while candidly critiquing his conditioning during a high-stakes transition into the Panthers lineup.
Brad Marchand has some harsh critics out there, but it seems no one is harder on Brad than he is on himself.
Marchand made his regular season debut on Sunday night when the Florida Panthers visited the Anaheim Ducks after missing the first two games of the season while recovering from summer surgery.
He wasn’t expected back into Florida’s lineup until sometime in November, but his early arrival couldn’t have come at a better time as the Panthers just had to put their captain, Sasha Barkov, on LTIR with a lower-body injury that is expected to keep him out for an extended period of time.
“I felt it was a bit of a rude awakening, being out there,” Marchand said after the game. “I've only had a couple morning skates with the guys and one practice yesterday, so the speed of the game and the intensity definitely ramped up a ton, but it was great to be back out there. It's going to take some time to get the timing of everything back and conditioning back, but it was incredible being back out there and being part of the team again.”
Sunday in Anaheim, Marchand skated on Barkov’s line, alongside Sam Reinhart and Brady Tkachuk.
Marchand looked like his quick, physical self on the ice, and he impacted the game quite positively for Florida.
With the Panthers trailing 2-1 late in the third period, it was Marchand who found the back of the net to send the game to overtime before Florida ultimately fell 3-2.
Along with the goal, he finished the night with three shots on five attempts, a hit, a giveaway, a takeaway and a plus-one on-ice rating.
“He’s not far off,” said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice. “All the time, he’s touching the puck and something happens. He’s really competitive.”
It’s certainly not a night to sneeze at, and when diving into the advanced metrics on Natural Stat Trick, Marchand’s night starts looking even better.
Of Florida’s four forward lines, none showed out better in terms of chances for vs. chances against at even strength.
The trio generated five scoring chances while only allowing two, and they were credited with two high danger chances, allowing none.
“As they learn, he’s an unusual player, and his linemates and get more and more comfortable with him, they’ll be able to do some things,” Maurice said of Marchand.
There were also no rush attempts against the line, though to be fair, Florida gave up zero rush attempts at 5-on-5 during the entire game, per NST.
Not too shabby, right?
Well, not if you ask Brad.
As he explained postgame, until he gets his legs back under him, he feels he’s holding two All Star caliber players back.
“The potential is there for sure, they're both incredible players, and both make great plays,” said Marchand. “We had a few looks tonight, but it's tough for those guys. They know I'm just getting back, and it's been, I don't know, six months since I played a game, and I’ve only been skating for a month now, so I kind of bring them down a little bit just with my timing and my speed and all that. We're working through that together, and when I get back to speed, I think we have great potential to be a really good line. We all dog the puck and can make plays when necessary and get around the net, so we have the makings to be a good line for sure.”
They’re going to get a chance to realize that expectation, too.
Maurice said he plans to give the group some time to grow together, while also allowing Reinhart some patience while he adjusts to playing the center role.
He’s taken a good amount of faceoffs over the past several years in Florida, but that’s been while still primarily playing the wing position.
It should be interesting to see how things grow between the group as Marchand continues to work his way back into shape and Reinhart gets better acclimated to playing down the middle.
Stay tuned.
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Photo caption: Jan 6, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Florida Panthers left wingBradMarchand(63) skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at Scotiabank Arena. (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)
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