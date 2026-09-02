Brad Marchand Trolls Tim Stutzle Over Ottawa Captaincy Question On Instagram
David DworkUpdated Sep 2, 2026, 16:34featured
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The Florida veteran ignited divisional tensions by laughing off the young forward's leadership credentials, adding fresh fuel to the blossoming rivalry ahead of a heated October showdown.
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