Carter Verhaeghe hosts special group at Panthers practice rink during day with Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup is back in South Florida.

On Saturday, it was Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe’s turn to have his day with the Cup.

Verhaeghe wanted to do something fun and unique for a group of very special people, so he invited members of Special Olympics Florida, Best Buddies International and skaters from the Florida Panthers Adaptive Hockey Team to the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale.

It was incredibly kind of Verhaeghe, and the Panthers organization, to open up their private facilities for everyone to enjoy.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a couple days like this (with the Stanley Cup), and I brought it home, but to be able to share it with the community here, it’s something special,” he said. “It’s a community that I’ve grown to love, and it’s my home now.”

There was a reception in Florida’s lounge area, where players generally eat and hang out, and everyone was able to visit the Panthers locker room and use it to get ready to hit the ice.

Throughout the entire event, the Stanley Cup was there every step of the way.

Verhaeghe wanted to give everyone there an opportunity to see the Cup up-close and take a photo with it.

“We’ve got three great organizations here,” he said. “To see them all together, making new friends, and to see them with the Cup too, they’re going crazy. It’s so special for them to have this opportunity, too. It’s great sharing it with them.”

Panthers mascot Stanley C. Panther was also on hand to participate in the fun.

Later in the day, Verhaeghe wrapped up his time with the Cup by hosting a private party for family, friends and teammates.

Among the Panthers spotted in the crowd were Matthew Tkachuk, Seth Jones and A.J. Greer.

You can check out video footage of Verhaeghe’s special day with the Cup below:

Photo caption: Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe shares the Stanley Cup with several groups of youngsters at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale. (Florida Panthers)