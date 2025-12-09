Panthers Depart For Important And Challenging Four-Game Road Trip

It might still be a bit early to deem the Florida Panthers' upcoming four-game road trip "a make-or-break trip," but there is no denying the importance and the challenge they'll face.

The Panthers picked up a pair of vital wins over the weekend. They pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, winning 7-6 and fought off Matthew Schaefer and the New York Islanders on Sunday for a 4-1 victory.

The wins helped the Panthers move into sixth place in the Atlantic Division, but more importantly, they are now just four points back of third place in the division and five from the division lead. The Panthers have some things they need to tidy up, and they need to do so on this road trip.

The Panthers will take on the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, the Dallas Stars on Saturday and finish off the trip with a duel against their bitter rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, on Monday.

Three of the four teams are in the playoffs, with the Mammoth sitting just outside a wild card spot due to points percentage. The Panthers are in tough on this trip, but finding results is a must.

Sergei Bobrovsky, whose play has continued to trend in the wrong direction, will start against the Mammoth, according to Panthers coach Paul Maurice. His .881 save percentage ranks 60th in the NHL. The Panthers will continue to drop points if he can't find his game.

Daniil Tarasov will be in the crease on Thursday against the Avalanche, and despite his excellent play as of late, the Avalanche poses a threat that no team in the NHL does. The Avalanche lead the Presidents' Trophy race and leads the NHL in goals per game, averaging 3.97. They also rank first in shots on goal, averaging 34, and rank first in goals allowed, allowing just 2.17 goals per game. The Avalanche are a well-oiled machine led by Hart Trophy favorite and Art Ross Trophy leader Nathan MacKinnon, and Norris Trophy favorite Cale Makar.

The trip doesn't get much easier. Just two days later, they'll take on the Stars, who sit in second place in the NHL. Their metrics might not be as impressive as the Avalanche's, but they have top-end offensive producers who commit to the defensive side of the puck. They rank fourth in goals scored per game and first in shooting percentage. They also ranked fourth in goals allowed per game.

The final game of the road trip is an opponent the Panthers know all too well. The Lightning are currently on a four-game losing streak, but prior to that, they had found their stride. Defensively, the Lightning have been consistent, ranking fifth in goals allowed per game, and their offense is beginning to come around. After slow starts, Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel and Jake Guentzel are all around a point per game, and Brayden Point has returned from his injury.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is out with an undisclosed injury, but the Lightning hope he can return soon.

It's not to be understated how talented the teams they'll be facing are on this road trip. But the Panthers would be the first to tell you, to be the best, you have to beat the best, and the Panthers don't want to fall any farther from the playoffs than they already are.

