Panthers pay tribute to former forward Nick Cousins during Senators visit to Sunrise

The Florida Panthers paid tribute to one of their former Stanley Cup Champions.

On Saturday, Florida welcomed the Ottawa Senators to Sunrise.

Current Senators forward Nick Cousins spent two seasons with the Panthers, from 2022 to 2024.

Both years, the Panthers reached the Stanley Cup Final, claiming victory during their second trip.

Cousins played a total of 33 games during those two playoff runs, contributing two goals and eight points while racking up 36 penalty minutes.

His biggest postseason moment with the Cats came during the second round in 2023, when Cousins scored the overtime winner in Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs that sent the Panthers to the Eastern Conference Final.

During his time with the Panthers, Cousins value to the team went well beyong his on-ice contributions.

Over the past several seasons, Florida has cultivated one of the best, tightknit locker rooms in the NHL, and Cousins was a big part of growing that camaraderie.

Cousins, along with former Panthers Ryan Lomberg and Brandon Montour, were some of the most vocal guys in that room and helped create the vibe that remains incredibly strong in South Florida.

During the first TV timeout on Saturday, the Panthers played a tribute video for Cousins on the scoreboard above the ice.

Cousins stood up and saluted the crowd as they gave him a loud ovation, then turned toward the Panthers bench and gave his former teammates a nod.

You can check out the tribute video, and Cousins' reaction, in the X post below:

