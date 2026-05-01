Breaking News: Kings Get Encouraging News About Kevin Fiala's Injury

The Los Angeles Kings received an encouraging update this week regarding one of their top forwards, as general manager Ken Holland revealed that Kevin Fiala was progressing well ahead of schedule in his recovery from injury.
According to Los Angeles Kings general manager Ken Holland, Kevin Fiala may have been an option for the Kings had they reached the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and almost certainly would have been available by a potential third round appearance.
After suffering a fractured bone in his left lower leg (tibia and fibula) during the Winter Olympics on February 13, Fiala underwent surgery and was ruled out for the rest of the regular season.
Now, with the Kings' season over, that report was true. Fiala never stepped foot on the ice, even with reports saying he might have returned at the start of the playoffs, but an early playoff exit for LA stopped all hopes of his return.
It adds another layer of frustration because, despite getting swept out of the postseason, all the games against Colorado were competitive and extremely close, and getting the chance to reintegrate one of their most dynamic offensive players would have been interesting to watch.
If it were any other first-round matchup LA faced besides the Avs, maybe we could've seen the Kings advance past the first round and get Fiala back into the rotation, but that didn't happen.
Had Los Angeles advanced, adding Fiala back into the lineup could have significantly boosted the top six forward group and given the Kings another difference-maker in key moments.
The Swiss forward remains one of the club’s most dangerous playmakers and scorers, capable of changing a game with his speed, puck skill, and power-play production.
In 56 games played this season, Fiala finished with 18 goals, 22 assists, and 40 points, and was on pace for a great end to the season despite playing half the season.
His absence was felt throughout the postseason, particularly in tight games where offensive creativity was at a premium.
Fiala will enter his 13th NHL season starting training camp next season with the Kings. The 29-year-old is locked up for three more seasons in LA after signing a seven-year, $55.125 million contract in June 2022, which will run through the 2028-29 season.
The good news about this update is that Fiala will likely join the team to start training camp next season and will be available to play on opening night. An injury like this usually sidelines a player for months going into the next season, so it's a very good sign that Fiala is progressing well.
For a Kings team searching for ways to improve this roster at the start of free agency and in the offseason, hearing that Fiala is ahead of schedule may be one of the most encouraging developments of the offseason.
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