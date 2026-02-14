UPDATE: Fiala Out For Remainder Of Olympics; Could Miss Time With Kings

A post-game announcement from Switzerland states that Los Angeles Kings left winger Kevin Fiala will miss the rest of the Olympics. What does this mean for the Kings back in Los Angeles?
Following Kevin Fiala's scary injury that forced him to be stretchered off the ice against Team Canada on Friday, Switzerland announced that their left winger and alternate captain will not be returning for the rest of the 2026 men's Olympic hockey tournament.
"Kevin Fiala had to leave the ice due to injury three minutes before the end of the game. Medical examinations revealed a lower leg injury that rules him out of the 2026 Olympic Games," the Swiss national team revealed in a statement.
Fiala's injury is a massive blow to Switzerland and their hopes of medaling at this competition. In addition, this could play a factor with the Los Angeles Kings and their playoff hopes in the NHL.
The 29-year-old is a driver of the Los Angeles offense and is the third-highest scorer on the team in points and goals. He was second on the team in both categories before Artemi Panarin was acquired ahead of the Olympic break.
Fiala has played 56 games in the NHL this season and has recorded 18 goals and 40 points for the Kings. He's also averaging a career-high 19:09 of ice time per game, proving how crucial he is to Los Angeles' forward group.
In 2017, Fiala had a similar injury during his time with the Nashville Predators. He suffered a fracture in his left femur and required surgery.
That happened in Game 1 in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the St. Louis Blues, and he was out for the rest of the post-season. Nashville advanced to the Cup final that year and lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
As for Fiala in this NHL regular season, his availability following the Olympics is unclear. The Kings' first game back is against the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 25 at Crypto.com Arena.