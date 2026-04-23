Can The Kings Bring Back Their Home Dominance To Keep Their Season Alive?

Last season, the Los Angeles Kings were the best team in the NHL on home ice. To get back into the series against the Colorado Avalanche, the Kings must return to their winning ways at home.
The Los Angeles Kings currently find themselves down 2-0 to the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The season is essentially on the line for the Kings in game three, as falling down 3-0 to the President's Trophy winner's would be a next to impossible hole to get out of.
Although they've struggled on home ice this season, the Kings will hopefully get a jolt to their system as they head home to play in front of their fans.
This season, the Kings went 15-17-9 at Crypto.com Arena, which is night and day compared to 2024-25 when they were the best team in the league at home.
Last season, the Kings finished sixth place in the entire National Hockey League, in large part to dominant play on home ice. L.A. finished 31-6-4 at home, which was the best record of any team in the NHL.
Although this season has been the complete opposite for the silver and black, the Kings must find a way to get back to their winning ways at home in order to save their season.
With that being said, it will be no easy task as the Kings are 2-8 in their last 10 games against the Avalanche at home. With that being said, one of those victories came last season in a 5-4 game on April 12th.
So just over one-year later, Anze Kopitar and the Kings have the chance to get another home win over a tremendous Avs team.
Hopefully the home ice advantage fuels the Kings offence and allows more than just Artemi Panarin to find the back of the net, as the Russian star has both of L.A.'s only two goals in this series.
The season could very well be on the line tonight at 10:00 PM ET as the Kings continue to try and break through and finally breakthrough against the Avalanche.
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