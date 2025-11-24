Could Andrei Svechnikov Be A Good Fit For The Kings?

On Saturday, November 22nd, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided an intriguing report surrounding dynamic Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov.

Friedman reported that he had heard that the Russian winger grew unhappy in Carolina during the early portion of the season and while he never formally requested a trade, he was believed to be open towards a potential trade.

Rough Start

The 25-year-old began his eight season in the NHL by going pointless through the first eight games. In those first eight games, Svechnikov was averaging just under 15 minutes of time on ice per game. That is the least amount of ice time he has seen since his rookie season in 2018-29 when averaged 14:39 of time on ice per game. He even spent some time on Carolina's fourth line. Svechnikov grew frustrated with the situation, much like many highly skilled players would.

After a lacklustre beginning to the season, the forward has since heated up. In terms of Hurricanes last 14 games, Svechnikov has scored seven goals and five assists for 12 points. He has also earned himself a spot back on Carolina's top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.

Where Does LA Come In?

The Los Angeles Kings are amongst the top of the National Hockey League when it comes to their defense and keeping the puck out of their net, but they're in desperate need of an offensive boost.

Despite their strong defensive play, LA currently ranks 26th in total goals scored this season with 60. They also have a -3 goal differential.

It has become pretty evident that the Kings have a hole in their top six. After putting up 17 points in his first 22 games in LA last season, Andrei Kuzmenko has gone ice cold, which also makes him a liability on the ice. His one-year, $4.3 million dollar deal seems to be a temporary solution to an increasingly important isssue.

From Perfect Fit to Puzzle Piece: Kuzmenko’s LA Decline

SAN JOSE, CA — When the Los Angeles Kings acquired Andrei Kuzmenko at last season’s deadline, he helped transform an offensively barren roster into one of the league’s most dangerous even-strength teams down the stretch and the most lethal power play in the postseason.

Enter Andrei Svechnikov. The Los Angeles Kings should absolutely look into the situation in Carolina. By acquiring Svechnikov, the Kings top six would become potentially dangerous overnight.

The now veteran winger could replace Kuzmenko on the second line, providing a more consistent scoring threat, while also limiting the potential for giveaways. He could also play on the first line if Head Coach Jim Hiller continues his line juggling.

How Have The Kings Fared With Their New Nuclear Lineup?

The Los Angeles Kings and coach Jim Hiller have experimented with a new top-heavy forward group over the last two games. How have they fared with the new top six?

Despite dealing with numerous injuries and being still just 25 years of age, Svechnikov has already reached the 500 games played mark. In those 500 games, the former 2nd overall pick has scored 158 goals to go with 218 assists for 376 points.

The Kings have shown that they're a playoff contender this season, and likely moving forward. Svechnikov has suited up for the postseason six times in his career. In 66 total games, he has recored 23 goals and 25 assists for 48 points.

'Svech' has reached the 60+ point mark twice in his career, most recently in the 2021-22 season where he had a career year scoring 30 goals and 39 assists for 69 points in 78 games played. Since then, he has failed to reach the 60 point mark, in large part due to injuries, but last season was his least productive season since he was a rookie. In 2024-25, the winger soccer 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points in 72 games. Maybe his recent frustration stems from the season prior. Who knows, a change of scenery could help propel the former top prospect to another level.

While extremely unlikely, the Kings should be all over Svechnikov if he is made available. The Russian forward is currently in the fifth year of an eight year contract that pays him $7.75 million annually. He also occupies a list of 10 teams that he would approve a trade to.

A Trade Is Unlikely. At Least This Season

The Carolina Hurricanes are likely in no rush to move Svechnikov as they currently sit a top the Eastern Conference and are once again a true Stanley Cup contender.

A move as big as a potential Svechnikov trade would be a massive shakeup to a roster that is firing on all cylinders right now, and after last season's Mikko Rantanen circus, don't expect the Canes to be too keen on going through something like that again so soon.

Although Svechnikov has heated up and regained his spot on the top line, Friedman did add that the situation should continue to be monitored in case situation similar to the beginning of the season arises.

If they fall short of reaching the mountain top again, Carolina could look into moving a guy like Svechnikov as part of a roster shake-up. If, and it's a big if, this does occur the Los Angeles Kings would benefit mightily from a move as big as this, despite the massive haul it would take.

