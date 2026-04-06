Family, Golf And F1 Races: Kings' Kopitar Reveals His Retirement Plans

With just a sliver of the 2025-26 season and Anze Kopitar's NHL career remaining, the Los Angeles Kings captain was asked about his plans for retirement in a recent interview with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
It's known that Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar is retiring at the end of the year and that this is his last season in the NHL.
When he announced his retirement in a press conference before the beginning of the season, Kopitar said that he wanted to take more time out of his life to be a dad.
But on Monday, Sportsnet's 32 Thoughts podcast released an interview between Friedman and Kopitar. In that interview, the veteran center shared some more details as to what he had planned for his retirement and what he might want to do with his time off.
When Friedman asked Kopitar what he is looking forward to in retirement, Kopitar reiterated what he said before, with a few extra plans set in mind as well.
"I'm really looking forward to be a dad now," Kopitar told Friedman. "I mean, as a professional athlete, you miss a lot of stuff, especially kid stuff."
The Kings' captain continued to share how important to him it is to him to become more available for his family, and how excited he is for that next chapter in his life.
"I'm really looking forward to drive them everywhere and anywhere, spend time at home," he said. "(The kids) are getting older now, so they understand more… it's going to be a chapter in my life that I'm really looking forward to."
Aside from looking after his two kids, Neza and Jakob, and spending quality family time, he also has different plans to enjoy himself away from the rink.
Earlier in the interview, Kopitar said that former teammate Justin Williams got him into golf and that he plans on picking up the clubs a little more often.
Kopitar is also a big fan of McLaren's Formula 1 team, and while he's been to races before, including the Belgium Grand Prix in the past, he's excited to go to more.
"Looking forward to have more time for golf and maybe go to a few more F1 races and take more vacations," he said. "But the one thing I'm really looking forward to is just be a dad and support them with what they are doing," Kopitar concluded.
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