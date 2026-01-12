Former Kings Center Signs Three-Year Contract Extension

thehockeynews.com From Kopitar to Uncertainty: The Kings’ Center Crisis LOS ANGELES, CA — For two decades, the Los Angeles Kings have had the luxury franchises spend years chasing: a true number one centerman in Anze Kopitar. Alongside Jonathan Quick and Drew Doughty, the Kings formed Hockey's Holy Trinity—three franchise-level pillars down the middle, on the back end, and in net. In their primes, all three ranked among the very best at their respective positions. That spine was the foundation of two Stanley Cups in three years, before the Mike Richards and Slava Voynov situations derailed the Lombardi administration.