Recap: Multiple Kings Prospects Traded At CHL Trade Deadline

All three leagues across the CHL, the OHL, WHL, and QMJHL, have just gone through their respective trade deadlines.

Ahead of those deadlines, there were a number of Los Angeles Kings prospects who were traded, and some top prospects at that.

In addition to the short list of trades that went down over the past week, Vojtech Cihar transitioned from playing in Czechia to the WHL.

The Kings' second-round pick in 2025 joined the Kelowna Rockets following a phenomenal world juniors campaign, where he was crowned MVP of the tournament.

Along with that move, here are three Kings prospects who were traded in the CHL over the last few days.

Carter George, G

Goaltender Carter George, one of Los Angeles' top prospects in their entire pool, was traded from the Owen Sound Attack to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

George was the only piece that the Greyhounds received in this deal, but the Attack got themselves seven draft picks. None of the draft picks is a first-rounder, but two of them are second-rounders.

The 19-year-old netminder represented Team Canada at the world juniors for the second straight year. He made four appearances for Canada, posting a .869 save percentage and a 3.25 goals-against average, while winning every contest.

With Owen Sound, George was recognized as an alternate captain, despite being a goaltender. In 22 OHL games this season, George recorded a 3.12 GAA and a .899 SP. Last year, he registered a 3.35 GAA and a .909 SP in 47 outings.

Los Angeles drafted him in 2024 with the 57th pick in the second round.

Jared Woolley, D

The Kings have got great value in defenseman Jared Woolley. Despite being a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, he's been one of the organization's top-performing prospects this season.

Woolley, 19, was traded from the defending Memorial Cup champions, the London Knights, to the Kitchener Rangers. Along with Woolley, the Rangers also received center Sam O'Reilly in exchange for 10 draft picks and defenseman Jacob Xu.

In London this season, the 6-foot-5 blueliner put up 10 goals and 25 points in 37 games before being shipped to Kitchener.

His first impression on his new team couldn't be better as he scored the game-winning goal and a helper against the Oshawa Generals on Friday. Woolley was named the first star of the game.

Will Sharpe, D

From one defenseman to another, Will Sharpe was traded from Kelowna, the hosts of this year's Memorial Cup, to the Vancouver Giants. The Giants sent their captain, Ty Halaburda, as well as a second-round and fourth-round pick, to the Rockets.

This is the second time Sharpe has been traded during his junior hockey career. Last year, the 6-foot-1 D-man was moved to Kelowna from the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

In that campaign between Kelowna and Lethbridge, Sharpe recorded 44 points in 66 appearances.

Now in his third full year in the WHL, Sharpe has three goals and 16 points in 32 games. The 18-year-old scored all his points with Kelowna and has played one game for Vancouver since the trade.

The Kings selected Sharpe in the seventh round of the 2025 draft with the 216th overall pick.

