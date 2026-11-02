Gustafsson's Rise Is an Indictment of the Kings' Blue Line

There was a time when right-shot defensemen were the most coveted commodity in this league, and the Kings still roster like that time never ended. Ceci's right shot is the strongest case for his $4.5 million, and handedness balance does matter, but it all comes down to the impact a player makes on the ice, and Ceci's impact sits 125th of 136 pairings. That outdated thinking has seemingly lived risk-free in Los Angeles until now. A $4.5 million defenseman sits in the press box while a defenseman who spent nearly all of last season in the AHL plays over him and drives more offense than as many as three of the six defensemen deployed.