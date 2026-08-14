Kings Duos, Part III: The Blue Line

He is falling into the category of the second pair. His point-per-game since 2023-24 is a headscratcher on the surface. After a 50 point season in which he tallied 15 goals, the player dissipated production wise. The next season he only suited up for 30 games, tallying six less points than the most recent season in which he played 42 more games. A lot of that production dip was because he was removed from the first unit of the powerplay last season, a signal from management that carries more meaning than it would have three years ago. He is soon to be 37 and his speed has taken a recognizable hit. Ken Holland has been non-committal about an extension beyond this season, a departure from the organizational loyalty that extended Doughty's previous contract. The Doughty era is not over, but its final chapter is being written. Clarke's rise is coinciding with Doughty's graceful decline is, structurally, the most functional aspect of this defensive situation.