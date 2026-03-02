The Kings Young Talent Could Benefit From The Coaching Change

The Kings season continues to be an emotional roller coaster from the play on the ice to the Artemi Panarin trade, and now the coaching change. Nobody wants to see someone lose their job, but after a dreadful return to action, it was clear that a change was need sooner rather than later.
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Kings made a major move by firing Head Coach Jim Hiller after three years behind the bench. D.J. Smith will serve as Interim Head Coach, likely for the remainder of the season, while former King, Matt Greene was promoted to Assistant Coach.
Los Angeles was once thought to have a very promising young core led by the likes of Quinton Byfield, Alex Turcotte, and Brandt Clarke. Despite them being productive players, it's not far fetched to say they have not lived up to their draft night potential. A major coaching change could prove to be beneficial to L.A.'s young guns.
The Kings are in an interesting position, they're not good enough to be contenders, while not bad enough to embrace the tank. Some would they're in no man's land, where no franchise wants to be.
Whether it is D.J. Smith or someone else, the next Head Coach of the Kings should try and embrace the youth on the roster and allow the young talent to play their game and develop into their once very high potential.
Byfield is the most established of the Kings young core, but even he hasn't reached his 2nd overall pick potential. He is still just 23-years-old, which gives him plenty of time to improve but the clock is ticking.
Anze Kopitar will be gone next season, and although it was thought to be Byfield, the Kings do not have a true replacement for their Hall of Fame center. He currently averages 19:59 of time on ice, which is the most as a forward on the Kings but the constant line juggling and perhaps Hiller's system have made it difficult for him to gain any offensive momentum. Slotting him in at center between Panarin and Adrian Kempe is more than worth a shot as it would be the first time that Byfield has played with a 100 point scorer in his career, which may lead to some momentum moving forward.
Of the young players on the Kings, Clarke's situation has been in the headlines the most. Whether it's about ice time, production, or defensive player, there seemed to always be something going on with Brandt Clarke during Hiller's time as bench boss.
There is no reason for Clarke to be averaging under 20 minutes as a 23-year-old with a boatload of energy. Although he's not retiring like Kopitar, Drew Doughty is on the back nine of his career, and the Kings need someone to step in a be the new number one guy.
Clarke is the obvious choice and needs to start getting treated as such. Limiting his ice time and playing him on the bottom pair at times doesn't improve his growth, and likely makes the former 8th overall pick disgruntled. Clarke needs a coach that believes in him and allows him to play his game, he was drafted that high for a reason, let him show what he can do.
As perhaps the most disappointing of the bunch, Alex Turcotte has yet to sniff his 5th overall pick potential. In 152 career games in the NHL, the now 25-year-old has scored just 13 goals and 28 assists for 41 points.
It took Turcotte several years to fully break into the league after being drafted in 2019, but he's now in his third full season and has been basically buried in the Kings bottom six. Whether it's earned or not, sometimes it's worth it to take a flyer on a young player and see if he mesh's well in a top six role. The new regime should give Turcotte a chance and if he doesn't fit then they know exactly what they have in the player.
Although he wasn't drafted in the top 10 like some of his fellow youthful teammates, Alex Laferriere has established himself as part of the young core the Kings have built. In 217 career games, 'Laf' has scored 45 goals and 47 assists for 92 points. Solid numbers for a third round pick who recently turned 24-years-old.
Hiller made the bold move of playing Laferriere at center with Kempe and Panarin. Although it hasn't worked out so far, it's not a bad move trying to get the young forward comfortable at center, but it might be too much for him to keep up with two offensive stars right away. Slot him in at center alongside two middle six wingers and go from there.
High draft picks always have the most pressure on them to perform, they need to supported and developed by their organization while also being held accountable for their mishaps and lack of production.
The Kings young core has been playing for Hiller for most, if not all of their young careers. Sometimes all it takes is a change for true potential to be seen.
