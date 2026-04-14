How Do The Los Angeles Kings Match Up Against The Colorado Avalanche?

The Los Angeles Kings clinched a playoff berth, but are currently in line to face the NHL's best team, the Colorado Avalanche. How can the Kings match up against the Presidents' Trophy winners?
The good news for the Los Angeles Kings is that they clinched a playoff spot following their win against the Seattle Kraken on Monday. That secured their ticket to the post-season for the fifth straight year, despite a far-below-average start to the campaign.
The bad news is that they are in line to play against the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs if L.A.'s position in the standings doesn't change.
Colorado has already claimed the Presidents' Trophy as the top team in the regular season, and is two wins away from this being the most successful regular season in the Avalanche franchise history.
So, with how impressive and dominant the Avs have been all season long, how do the Kings match up against the league leaders?
This also doesn't help their case, but the Kings lost all three meetings against the Avalanche during the season. The last game on March 2 ended 4-2 in favor of Colorado.
In terms of the playoffs, the last time the Kings played against the Avalanche was in the 2001 post-season. The two teams met in the Western Conference semifinals, and Colorado got the best of Los Angeles, taking the series 4-3.
The Avalanche went on to win the Stanley Cup for the second time in franchise history.
Looking at the Avs of this year, they could very well go on to win another Cup. The power and skill of Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Martin Necas, Devon Toews, Brock Nelson, Nazem Kadri, and others is more than the Kings can handle on paper.
Los Angeles isn't going to beat Colorado player-for-player in terms of talent, and interim head coach D.J. Smith knows that.
However, in the playoffs, there's more to each contest than beating your opponent in a skills competition. And that's where the light can shine on the Kings.
Since coach Jim Hiller was replaced by Smith, the Kings have been one of the most physical teams in the league. From March 1, Los Angeles has the fifth-most hits at 525 in 22 games.
Hitting isn't everything, but when a team is physically imposing on the opposition and heavy on the forecheck, like the Kings have been since Smith stepped in, that can wear on the Avalanche's stars.
Another aspect in which the Kings can hang around with the Avalanche is their ability to shut down their opposition.
In addition to the Kings being fourth in the NHL in fewest goals against, they have the fifth-most shutouts this season with six on the year. Though the Avalanche are slightly above them in those categories, too, it's key that the Kings print out the details on how to stop Colorado's stars.
After all, MacKinnon alone is about to claim the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal scorer, in the hunt for the Art Ross, and very well could take home the Hart Trophy as the league's MVP.
Even Necas is tied for seventh in scoring and is just one point away from notching his first career 100-point campaign.
And for Makar, not much needs to be said about how dynamic and how much of a revelation he's been among defensemen in the NHL.
Of course, the Avalanche are heavy favorites in this series if there is no change in the NHL's seeding from now to the end of the week.
But as they say about the Stanley Cup playoffs, you just need to get in. After all, the Kings did win the Stanley Cup in 2012 as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, a comparison to this year's team.
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